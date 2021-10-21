World
New Zealand reports record 102 new coronavirus cases
New Zealand, which remained coronavirus-free for most of the pandemic, reported more than 100 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase on record.
The Ministry of Health said 102 people in the community had tested positive for COVID-19, including 94 people in Auckland and 8 in neighboring Waikato. At least 62 of those are known to have links to other cases, including 30 people who share a household with an infected person.
“The sharp rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of COVID-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection,” the health ministry said. Nearly 27,000 people were tested on Wednesday, which puts the positivity rate at roughly 0.4%.
Hospitals in New Zealand are currently treating 46 coronavirus patients, up from 43 on Wednesday. Seven patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of two from the day before. No new deaths were reported.
New Zealand is often hailed as a success story in the fight against COVID-19, but the fast-spreading Delta variant has proven to be more difficult to contain, even though cases and deaths remain relatively low. Other countries which were hailed for its response – including Australia, Singapore, and Vietnam – are also experiencing outbreaks.
Australia’s Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 2,232 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, just hours before its lockdown is set to end. Residents in the city of five million people have spent nearly nine months on lockdown, the longest of any major city worldwide.
New Zealand has reported 4,956 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, most of which were detected in quarantine facilities for travelers from overseas. 28 people have died. There are currently 891 active cases of COVID-19, including 868 community cases.
New Zealand reports record 102 new coronavirus cases
China reports another human case of H5N6 bird flu
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Major Harris missing after homicide
4 people shot at football stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hospitalized with blood infection
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News5 days ago
4 people shot at football stadium in Mobile, Alabama
-
World2 days ago
China reports another human case of H5N6 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Major Harris missing after homicide
-
Breaking News6 days ago
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hospitalized with blood infection
-
Legal1 week ago
Idaho Amber Alert: Kingston Solis abducted from Jerome