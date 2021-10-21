New Zealand reports record 102 new coronavirus cases

New Zealand, which remained coronavirus-free for most of the pandemic, reported more than 100 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase on record.

The Ministry of Health said 102 people in the community had tested positive for COVID-19, including 94 people in Auckland and 8 in neighboring Waikato. At least 62 of those are known to have links to other cases, including 30 people who share a household with an infected person.

“The sharp rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of COVID-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection,” the health ministry said. Nearly 27,000 people were tested on Wednesday, which puts the positivity rate at roughly 0.4%.

Hospitals in New Zealand are currently treating 46 coronavirus patients, up from 43 on Wednesday. Seven patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of two from the day before. No new deaths were reported.

New Zealand is often hailed as a success story in the fight against COVID-19, but the fast-spreading Delta variant has proven to be more difficult to contain, even though cases and deaths remain relatively low. Other countries which were hailed for its response – including Australia, Singapore, and Vietnam – are also experiencing outbreaks.

Australia’s Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 2,232 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, just hours before its lockdown is set to end. Residents in the city of five million people have spent nearly nine months on lockdown, the longest of any major city worldwide.

New Zealand has reported 4,956 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, most of which were detected in quarantine facilities for travelers from overseas. 28 people have died. There are currently 891 active cases of COVID-19, including 868 community cases.