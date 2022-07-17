At least 5 people shot at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana

At least two people have been killed, including the suspected shooter, and several others have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall near Indianapolis, local officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released, but witnesses reported hearing up to 20 gunshots.

Advertisment

Greenwood police confirmed that at least 5 people had been shot, including two people who died. One of those killed is the suspected shooter, whose identity has not yet been released. The conditions of those injured have also not been released.

A large number of heavily-armed police officers have responded to secure the area, though it’s no longer considered to be an active shooter situation. The bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious backpack in one of the bathrooms.

“IMPD is assisting with an incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. Please avoid the area,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. “Please avoid sharing misinformation on social media until [Greenwood Police] confirm details.”

Advertisment

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.