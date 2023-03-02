2 U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters have crashed during a training mission in Kentucky, killing an unknown number of people, according to the military. Only few details are currently available.

The accident happened at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) went down in Trigg County.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” Army post Fort Campbell said in a statement.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said fatalities were “expected,” though he provided no specific figures. A local radio station said as many as nine people may have died in the crash.

“We will share more information as available,” Beshear said.

Wednesday’s accident occurred during a routine training mission, according to the army. Several military helicopters were heard flying across the area during previous nights.

One resident, who lives about a half mile from the scene, told local radio station WKDZ that they heard “a pop” and “two booms” around the time of the crash.

The crash site is near Route 68, about 4 miles south of Cadiz or 22 miles northwest of Fort Campbell.

In February, a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed on a busy highway near Huntsville, Alabama, killing both crew members.