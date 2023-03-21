World
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 8 dead
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has struck Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 150 others. Shaking was felt as far away as New Delhi and Nepal.
The earthquake, which struck at 9:17 p.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, not far from the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.5, while India’s National Center for Seismology put it at 6.6 and Pakistan’s National Seismic Centre put it at 6.8.
The earthquake struck about 188 kilometers below the surface, which is fairly deep and limits the potential for damage and casualties.
Light to moderate shaking was reported across the region, as far away as Kabul, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and New Delhi. Shaking was also reported in parts of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Nepal.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Tuesday’s earthquake may have been felt by 285 million people across an area of more than 1,000 kilometers.
Afghanistan’s disaster mitigation ministry told Reuters that at least 2 people were killed in Laghman province. In neighboring Pakistan, at least six people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl who died when a wall collapsed at her home, and at least 150 others were injured.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are regularly hit by moderate to strong earthquakes, especially around the Hindu Kush mountain range. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan-administered Kashmir in October 2005, killing more than 79,000 people.
6.8 Magnitude Earthquake hits Afghanistan, Tremors felt in #India— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 21, 2023
People came out of their homes in fear.#भूकंप #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Yqmkbyjrug
