US News
Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Arizona
A cargo train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in rural Arizona, close to the state lines with California and Nevada, local officials say. There were no immediate reports of spills.
The accident happened on Wednesday night when a freight train – operated by BNSF Railway – derailed in the area of milepost 9 of Interstate 40, close to Lake Havasu in Mohave County.
“The train was reportedly carrying hazardous materials, however there are no reports of any spills at this time,” Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, told BNO News.
The cause and the extent of the derailment was not immediately clear as weather conditions made it difficult for emergency services to reach the scene. Mortensen said it’s unknown if anyone was injured.
“National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and BNSF have been notified and are responding to investigate the derailment,” the spokeswoman said.
Amtrak trains traveling to and from Los Angeles are delayed because of the accident.
Railway safety has been the subject of increased debate in the wake of a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. No one was killed but the crash released hazardous materials into the air and forced the evacuation of nearby residents.
Earlier this month, a cargo train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, knocking down power lines and leaving more than 1,500 homes without power. Nearby residents were under a shelter-in-place warning for hours until hazardous materials were ruled out.
