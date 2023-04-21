Fire kills at least 21 at Beijing hospital

A fire has broken out at a hospital in China’s capital Beijing, killing at least 21 people, local officials say. Dozens more were rescued and taken to other hospitals.

The incident began at 12:57 p.m. on Tuesday when emergency services were called for a fire at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by 1:33 p.m.

Advertisment

Footage from the scene showed people tying bed sheets together to escape the fire. Other people, some of them doctors, were forced to climb onto airconditioning units on the wall outside their window.

One witness said some of those who were holding on to airconditioning units fell or were forced to jump.

Chinese state-run media reported that 71 patients were evacuated and transferred to other hospitals. As of 6 p.m., at least 21 people were confirmed to have died.

Advertisment

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.