Major volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East threatens international air travel

A powerful volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East has sent ash up to 10 kilometers into the sky, according to volcanologists. The ashfall has covered nearby towns and poses a potential risk for international air traffic.

The Shiveluch volcano located in Russia’s Kamchatka region erupted on Tuesday morning, sending an ash plume as high as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the sky and spreading approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) in the vicinity, said the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT). Following the eruption, a code red aviation notice was put in place.

Advertisment

“Ash explosions up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) could occur at any time,” said KVERT in a statement. “Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.”

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Kamchatka Media, the eruption has resulted in power outages and the suspension of classes at schools located in nearby towns that were covered with ash. There is also a possibility of ashfall in other districts, including the region’s capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Shiveluch, which means “smoking mountain”, is among the most active volcanoes in the Kamchatka region, having experienced a continuous eruption since 1999, including occasional, powerful explosive events like the one recorded on Tuesday.

Advertisment

One of the most notable eruptions from Shiveluch happened in January 2015 when a huge ash plume rose to an altitude of 11 kilometers and drifted across the Bering Sea to Alaska, disrupting air travel in the area. The eruption also produced pyroclastic flows and lahars, resulting in damage to nearby infrastructure.

Russia’s Kamchatka region sits on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes and major volcanic eruptions.

Ash and snow covering nearby towns following the eruption