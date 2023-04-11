World
Major volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East threatens international air travel
A powerful volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East has sent ash up to 10 kilometers into the sky, according to volcanologists. The ashfall has covered nearby towns and poses a potential risk for international air traffic.
The Shiveluch volcano located in Russia’s Kamchatka region erupted on Tuesday morning, sending an ash plume as high as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the sky and spreading approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) in the vicinity, said the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT). Following the eruption, a code red aviation notice was put in place.
“Ash explosions up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) could occur at any time,” said KVERT in a statement. “Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.”
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Kamchatka Media, the eruption has resulted in power outages and the suspension of classes at schools located in nearby towns that were covered with ash. There is also a possibility of ashfall in other districts, including the region’s capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Shiveluch, which means “smoking mountain”, is among the most active volcanoes in the Kamchatka region, having experienced a continuous eruption since 1999, including occasional, powerful explosive events like the one recorded on Tuesday.
One of the most notable eruptions from Shiveluch happened in January 2015 when a huge ash plume rose to an altitude of 11 kilometers and drifted across the Bering Sea to Alaska, disrupting air travel in the area. The eruption also produced pyroclastic flows and lahars, resulting in damage to nearby infrastructure.
Russia’s Kamchatka region sits on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes and major volcanic eruptions.
Ash and snow covering nearby towns following the eruption
Major volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East threatens international air travel
5 people shot at store in Puerto Rico
China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu
North Korea ignores South Korea’s phone calls for 4th day
Lockdown at University of Oklahoma was caused by fake 911 calls
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
4 people die in group suicide at China’s famous glass skywalk
-
US News3 days ago
3 cats in the U.S. test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
-
Business6 days ago
Bob Lee, who helped create Cash App and Android, killed in San Francisco
-
US News4 days ago
4 killed in small plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
World7 days ago
U.S. airstrike in Syria kills ISIS militant plotting attacks in Europe
-
World5 days ago
Twitter briefly suspends feel-good account Buitengebieden
-
World1 week ago
Passenger train derails in the Netherlands, killing 1