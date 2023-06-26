Shooting reported at Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Police are investigating a shooting with injuries at the Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.

The incident began at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for reports of an “active shooter” at the Century Rio at 4901 Pan American Freeway in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police have confirmed that at least 1 person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but we’re also hearing about a second person who suffered injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The movie theater was evacuated after the shooting.

Article continues below the player

“Officers report there appears to be no further threat inside the theater,” a police spokesperson said in an update. “Tactical units are conducting a safety sweep of the theater to ensure nobody else is inside.”

The suspect, described as a female, appears to have fled the scene.