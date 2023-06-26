Legal
Shooting reported at Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Police are investigating a shooting with injuries at the Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.
The incident began at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for reports of an “active shooter” at the Century Rio at 4901 Pan American Freeway in northeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police have confirmed that at least 1 person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but we’re also hearing about a second person who suffered injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The movie theater was evacuated after the shooting.
“Officers report there appears to be no further threat inside the theater,” a police spokesperson said in an update. “Tactical units are conducting a safety sweep of the theater to ensure nobody else is inside.”
The suspect, described as a female, appears to have fled the scene.
Shooting reported at Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Flights to D.C.-area airports resume after FAA outage
Poland investigating bird flu outbreak among cats
2 killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Florida
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 killed in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington state
-
Legal5 days ago
Shots fired at Walmart in Lenoir City, Tennessee
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 23 people shot Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois
-
World1 week ago
Delta Air Lines pilot arrested for drinking too much alcohol before flight
-
US News1 week ago
Man dies in apparent suicide at the Grand Canyon Skywalk
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Mexico’s Baja California
-
World2 days ago
Poland investigating bird flu outbreak among cats
-
US News6 hours ago
Flights to D.C.-area airports resume after FAA outage