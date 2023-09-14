Entertainment
Channel 4 announces Saturday night TV special amid MeToo rumours
Channel 4 has scheduled a special broadcast of current affairs programme Dispatches to reveal a new investigation, amid industry rumours about a MeToo story which is set to be revealed this weekend.
According to Channel 4’s TV guide, a 90-minute special Dispatches investigation will air on Saturday night, from 9 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. A rerun of the programme will air on Sunday night from 10:50 p.m. to 12:25 a.m.
The topic of the programme has not been announced. A spokesperson for Channel 4 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The listing appeared amid rumours in the industry that a newspaper is preparing to drop an “explosive” MeToo story this weekend. The timing of the Channel 4 special suggests the story will first be revealed on TV before it appears in a Sunday newspaper.
Other details cannot be confirmed at this time.
Channel 4 announces Saturday night TV special amid MeToo rumours
Texas Amber Alert: Amir De La Luz missing from El Paso
U.S. Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband dies in Alaska plane crash
Texas Amber Alert: Lelani Hernandez abducted in Corpus Christi
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 week ago
First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
-
World1 week ago
Sharks attack Russian boat off Australia, 3 rescued
-
US News1 day ago
U.S. Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband dies in Alaska plane crash
-
Legal23 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert: Amir De La Luz missing from El Paso
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Lelani Hernandez abducted in Corpus Christi