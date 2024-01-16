Loud explosion heard in Ibadan, Nigeria

A very loud explosion has been heard in the Nigerian city of Ibadan and the surrounding area, causing damage at multiple locations, according to local residents. The cause of the sound was not yet clear.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a very large “blast” or “explosion” was heard in and near the city. Thousands of residents reported hearing and feeling it on social media.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or where it originated. Windows were blown out at multiple locations, including at homes, and part of the ceiling collapsed at Ace Mall, Bodija.

Seismologists said there were no reports of an earthquake in the area. Rumors on social media about an incident at a gas station could not be immediately confirmed.

The explosion was also heard in Apete, Ojoo, UI, Moniya, Awotan, Alaro/Poly Ibadan, and Jeje, among other areas. Many residents said they felt their house shake and some said their windows were damaged.

