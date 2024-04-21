At least 16 people shot at Memphis block party

At least 16 people were shot when a massive gunfight erupted at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, police say. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday when hundreds of people were attending an unauthorized block party at Orange Mound Park in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said at least 16 people were confirmed to have been shot, including two men who died at the scene. Three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Eleven others were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and their conditions were not immediately known.

“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said. “We believe there were at least two individuals that fired weapons during this incident.”

No arrests were made as of late Saturday night.

BREAKING: Mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. Police confirming multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/KhLyZfthpz — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) April 21, 2024