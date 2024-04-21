US News
At least 16 people shot at Memphis block party
At least 16 people were shot when a massive gunfight erupted at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, police say. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday when hundreds of people were attending an unauthorized block party at Orange Mound Park in southeast Memphis.
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said at least 16 people were confirmed to have been shot, including two men who died at the scene. Three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Eleven others were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and their conditions were not immediately known.
“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said. “We believe there were at least two individuals that fired weapons during this incident.”
No arrests were made as of late Saturday night.
BREAKING: Mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. Police confirming multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/KhLyZfthpz— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) April 21, 2024
Several people seen holding guns in the air prior to shooting pic.twitter.com/FE0xrvTL54— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) April 21, 2024
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas surgeon accused of secretly denying liver transplants
-
US News6 days ago
Business jet crashes into San Bernardino Mountains, killing 1
-
US News3 hours ago
Large fire next to Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire
-
Politics6 days ago
G7 leaders condemn Iranian attack against Israel
-
Legal6 days ago
At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Wynne, Arkansas party shooting
-
World2 days ago
Russian bomber crashes in southwest Russia after airstrikes in Ukraine
-
US News3 days ago
‘Gunshot’ report causes lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base
-
World3 days ago
Sheep kills elderly couple in New Zealand