US News
Large fire at Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire
A large fire has broken out at ‘The Flying Monkey’ theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire, according to witnesses and local officials. A concert was taking place at the time.
The fire began just after 9 p.m. on Saturday when a tribute band for Foreigner and Journey, with special guest Constantine Maroulis, was holding a concert at the theater on Main Street.
An estimated 500 people were inside the theater when the fire broke out, according to first responders. Most of them were quickly evacuated but it’s unclear if anyone is still inside.
Footage from the scene shows parts of the theater and nearby buildings affected by the fire. It was upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire with crews from multiple towns responding to the blaze.
Residents and local musicians expressed shock at the fire.
“Please I hope everyone is safe … This is a venue we have played 50+ times and my heart is breaking over hearing this,” the Laconia-based band Recycled Percussion wrote on Facebook.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
3rd alarm fire at The Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire. A concert was taking place. pic.twitter.com/VXYNXkjZHF— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) April 21, 2024
Large fire at Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire
Russian bomber crashes in southwest Russia after airstrikes in Ukraine
Sheep kills elderly couple in New Zealand
‘Gunshot’ report causes lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas surgeon accused of secretly denying liver transplants
-
US News6 days ago
Business jet crashes into San Bernardino Mountains, killing 1
-
Politics6 days ago
G7 leaders condemn Iranian attack against Israel
-
Legal6 days ago
At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Wynne, Arkansas party shooting
-
US News3 days ago
‘Gunshot’ report causes lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base
-
World2 days ago
Russian bomber crashes in southwest Russia after airstrikes in Ukraine
-
World3 days ago
Sheep kills elderly couple in New Zealand