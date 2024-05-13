Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 8

A huge billboard collapsed Monday during a dust storm in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 60 others, local officials say. Several others are believed to be missing.

The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. when a strong dust and rain storm moved through the megacity, turning the sky dark while uprooting trees, damaging buildings and causing power outages.

Video showed the massive billboard – 70 by 50 meters in size – falling over, crushing a gas station, cars and several homes in Ghatkopar, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, not far from the international airport.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said at least 8 people were killed in the freak accident. “We suspect 20-30 more people are trapped under that hoarding,” he said. “Rescue is underway.”

At least 64 people were taken to hospital, including one person who was reported to be in critical condition.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said those responsible for the billboard will be investigated for culpable homicide. “I have directed the concerned authorities to audit all such hoardings in Mumbai,” he said.

In another incident during Monday’s severe weather, a 14-story under construction metal structure collapsed elsewhere in Mumbai, injuring at least one person.