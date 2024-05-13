World
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 8
A huge billboard collapsed Monday during a dust storm in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 60 others, local officials say. Several others are believed to be missing.
The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. when a strong dust and rain storm moved through the megacity, turning the sky dark while uprooting trees, damaging buildings and causing power outages.
Video showed the massive billboard – 70 by 50 meters in size – falling over, crushing a gas station, cars and several homes in Ghatkopar, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, not far from the international airport.
Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said at least 8 people were killed in the freak accident. “We suspect 20-30 more people are trapped under that hoarding,” he said. “Rescue is underway.”
At least 64 people were taken to hospital, including one person who was reported to be in critical condition.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said those responsible for the billboard will be investigated for culpable homicide. “I have directed the concerned authorities to audit all such hoardings in Mumbai,” he said.
In another incident during Monday’s severe weather, a 14-story under construction metal structure collapsed elsewhere in Mumbai, injuring at least one person.
🚨 BREAKING: Huge billboard falls over in Mumbai, killing at least 8 people. Dozens still trapped pic.twitter.com/xc2wBNgXXx— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) May 13, 2024
Advertisement board collapsed due to sudden rain with storm at #ghatkopar in #mumbai #policepetrolpump #accident #storm @mybmc @mumbaimatterz @RoadsOfMumbai @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/f9oKCuW8ee— Kundan Pawar (@kundan_vp) May 13, 2024
Most Viewed
-
US News3 days ago
3 more cats die of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
Entertainment1 week ago
‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Bernard Hill dead at 79
-
World4 days ago
Saudi Arabia reports 4 new cases of MERS coronavirus
-
Legal5 days ago
Man and 3 children found dead inside car near Atlanta
-
US News5 days ago
Crew member stabs 3 people on cruise ship heading to Alaska
-
Politics1 week ago
Car crashes into White House security barrier, driver killed
-
Legal1 week ago
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar charged with taking nearly $600,000 in bribes
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 7 people shot in Long Beach near Los Angeles