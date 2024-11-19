Man dies in first fatal shark attack in New Zealand in over two decades

A man has died following a shark attack while diving near Chatham Island, off the coast of New Zealand, according to a police statement. This marks the first fatal shark attack in the country in over 20 years.

Emergency services were alerted around midday on Tuesday after reports that a man had been injured by a shark while diving from a boat. He was taken to Chatham Island Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity but extended their condolences. “Police’s thoughts are with his family,” said the statement. The death has been referred to the Coroner for further investigation.

Chatham Island, located about 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of New Zealand’s mainland, is known for its rich marine ecosystem and is a popular destination for divers and fishers.

This marks the first fatal shark attack in New Zealand since 2000 and only the 17th fatality since records began in 1840.

While sharks are often feared, they are responsible for an average of about six human fatalities worldwide each year, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF). Last year, 14 people were killed in shark attacks, up from nine in 2022.