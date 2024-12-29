Jeju Air plane crashes while landing in South Korea; 64 dead

A commercial airplane carrying 175 passengers and 6 crew members crashed during landing in South Korea, according to media reports. Over 60 deaths have been confirmed so far, with officials indicating that most of those on board have likely died.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, a Boeing 737-8AS traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed while attempting to land at Muan Airport in southern South Korea, according to Yonhap and FlightAware. The flight was carrying 173 South Korean nationals and 2 Thai citizens.

64 fatalities have been confirmed so far, with at least two survivors rescued, including one passenger and one crew member. The fate of the remaining 115 passengers and crew remains unclear, but “most of them are presumed dead,” according to officials from the Jeonnam Fire Department.

Dramatic footage showed the moments of the catastrophic crash.

[속보] 무안공항 추락사고 “조류 충돌로 인한 랜딩기어 불발 추정” pic.twitter.com/Fd3O9MWym0 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 29, 2024

Preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused by a landing gear failure due to a bird strike, Yonhap reported. The plane subsequently collided with a wall on the airport’s outer perimeter. Footage of the aftermath revealed the aircraft completely destroyed.

“We can confirm that yesterday, December 27, 2024, the Boeing 737-8AS (Registration HL8088) involved in today’s accident declared an emergency and diverted to Seoul,” said a post by AirNav Radar. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

This is a breaking news article.