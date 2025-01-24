Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 228 acres

A fire in San Diego County, California, near the border with Mexico, has grown to nearly 230 acres, according to fire officials. The fire is currently burning in a mountainous area.

The Border 2 Fire began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in San Diego’s Otay Mountain, approximately 2 to 3 miles from the Mexican border. The fire has reached 228 acres and remains 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

No structures are currently threatened. Earlier, the fire impacted communication towers at the top of the mountain, though the extent of the damage, if any, is unclear.

Firefighting resources, including aerial firefighting aircraft, have been mobilized to contain the blaze. At this time, no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

“CVFD is monitoring the Border 2 Fire on Otay Mountain. San Diego County units are on scene,” said the Chula Vista Fire Department. “Although smoke is visible, at this time there is no threat to the city of Chula Vista.”