US News
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 228 acres
A fire in San Diego County, California, near the border with Mexico, has grown to nearly 230 acres, according to fire officials. The fire is currently burning in a mountainous area.
The Border 2 Fire began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in San Diego’s Otay Mountain, approximately 2 to 3 miles from the Mexican border. The fire has reached 228 acres and remains 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
No structures are currently threatened. Earlier, the fire impacted communication towers at the top of the mountain, though the extent of the damage, if any, is unclear.
Firefighting resources, including aerial firefighting aircraft, have been mobilized to contain the blaze. At this time, no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.
“CVFD is monitoring the Border 2 Fire on Otay Mountain. San Diego County units are on scene,” said the Chula Vista Fire Department. “Although smoke is visible, at this time there is no threat to the city of Chula Vista.”
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 228 acres
Trump orders full release of JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination records
Florida man arrested for trespassing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
Legal22 hours ago
7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building
-
Legal1 week ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Legal6 days ago
Chef kills restaurant employee in North Carolina; shoots himself
-
World3 days ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort
-
Health1 week ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World1 week ago
Large fire destroys building at shopping mall complex in Mexico; 1 injured
-
Business1 week ago
SEC sues Elon Musk over alleged securities violations in Twitter acquisition