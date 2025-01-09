Kennith Fire in Woodland Hills, L.A. spurs mandatory evacuations

A new brush fire is rapidly spreading through the West Hills and Woodland Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles, according to fire officials. Mandatory evacuations have been issued.

The new L.A. fire, named the Kennith Fire, was first reported at approximately 2:57 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). The fast-moving fire has already burned 50 acres and is spreading southward.

“LAFD is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation Order for Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd. County Lane Road east to E Valley Circle Blvd.,” stated the LAFD alert. “This is an immediate evacuation order for all residents within this area.”

Evacuation orders and warnings have been extended to cover areas of Hidden Hills, Oak Park and Agoura.

Aerial footage from local media showed the fire nearing homes, with large plumes of smoke covering a wide area. No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been made.

The Kennith Fire is located near densely populated neighborhoods in northwest Los Angeles, just north and across from the devastating Palisades Fire, which continues to burn through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas.