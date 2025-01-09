US News
Kennith Fire in Woodland Hills, L.A. spurs mandatory evacuations
A new brush fire is rapidly spreading through the West Hills and Woodland Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles, according to fire officials. Mandatory evacuations have been issued.
The new L.A. fire, named the Kennith Fire, was first reported at approximately 2:57 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). The fast-moving fire has already burned 50 acres and is spreading southward.
“LAFD is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation Order for Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd. County Lane Road east to E Valley Circle Blvd.,” stated the LAFD alert. “This is an immediate evacuation order for all residents within this area.”
Evacuation orders and warnings have been extended to cover areas of Hidden Hills, Oak Park and Agoura.
Aerial footage from local media showed the fire nearing homes, with large plumes of smoke covering a wide area. No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been made.
The Kennith Fire is located near densely populated neighborhoods in northwest Los Angeles, just north and across from the devastating Palisades Fire, which continues to burn through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas.
Kennith Fire in Woodland Hills, L.A. spurs mandatory evacuations
“Intoxicated” man detained after bomb threat on Russian flight
Blinken announces $500 million military aid package for Ukraine
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people
-
Legal7 days ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal6 days ago
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
-
Health3 days ago
Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal1 week ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal1 week ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
World1 week ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025