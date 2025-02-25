Breaking News
Active shooter reported at Muskingum University in Ohio
An active shooter has been reported at Muskingum University in Ohio, according to officials. The university has issued a shelter-in-place order.
“We have reports of a possible shooter at Muskingum College,” the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. “Law enforcement is on the scene. Please avoid the area at this time, as the situation remains unsecured.”
Muskingum University issued an alert instructing students and staff to shelter in place until further notice following reports of an active shooter.
Located in New Concord, Ohio, Muskingum University is a private institution with an enrollment of over 2,500 students, according to its website. Approximately 65% of traditional undergraduates live on campus.
