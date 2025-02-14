Fire at South Korea construction site kills 4, multiple injured

A fire at a construction site in South Korea has left four dead and two others in cardiac arrest, according to local media.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 10:50 a.m. at the construction site of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Busan, southeastern South Korea, according to JoongAng. The blaze is believed to have started in insulation material stored near the swimming pool on the building’s first floor.

At least 10 people have been injured, with six people reportedly suffering cardiac arrest following the incident, and four of them succumbing to their injuries, according to MBN.

Yonhap reported that personnel at the construction site were rescued by helicopter, with reports indicating that 10 people were working at the site at the time of the fire.

The Busan Fire Department launched a large-scale response and has been working for two hours to extinguish the fire.