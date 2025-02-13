Legal
Pipe bomb found near restaurant in El Paso, Texas
A pipe bomb has been found next to a restaurant in El Paso, Texas, according to the FBI spokesperson. Authorities have since rendered the scene safe.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the 8000 block of Gateway Blvd East on Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. The FBI office in El Paso later confirmed that the package was determined to be a pipe bomb.
According to KFOX14, the device was found on an El Paso Water property. Just feet away from the site are a Mexican restaurant and an RV park, based on street view data.
The FBI declared the location safe after Bomb Technicians, the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) team, and Evidence Recovery personnel responded to the scene.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.
