US News
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes off San Diego coast; pilots eject safely
A U.S. fighter jet has crashed off the coast of San Diego, California, according to officials. The pilots ejected safely before the aircraft impacted the water.
A Navy EA-18G Growler crashed while attempting to land at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from Naval Air Forces. Two aircrew members ejected into San Diego Bay and were quickly recovered before being transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.
The two pilots are in stable condition, Naval Air Forces confirmed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The aircraft had traveled from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and was in San Diego for an exercise, according to the U.S. Naval Institute. After flying over the runway, the crew ejected, and the plane crashed into the water.
The aircrew was picked up by a fishing boat that arrived at the scene to assist before being transferred to a CBP patrol boat and taken to a San Diego hospital, according to KGTV.
Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the aircraft plunged nearly nose-first into the sea. The Navy stated that multiple crews are at the crash site working to remove debris from the water and contain any fuel spills.
