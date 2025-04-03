Multiple injured in stabbing in Northeast Washington, D.C.

At least seven people were injured in a stabbing incident near the Gallaudet University campus in Northeast Washington, D.C., according to preliminary reports.

D.C. Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE. Independent journalist reports suggest the incident involved both male and female victims, with one woman reportedly found unconscious at the scene.

The exact number of victims remains unconfirmed, but preliminary information indicates that about seven individuals may have been injured, according to journalist Alan Henney. Of those, at least one person is believed to be in critical condition, while others are reported to have less serious injuries.

The suspect is believed to be among those injured, though this has not yet been officially verified.

The incident occurred in a residential area near Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, several blocks from the Gallaudet University campus. The neighborhood is located in the northeastern quadrant of the city, far from central landmarks such as the White House.

No further details have been released by authorities, and the investigation remains active. Police have not confirmed a motive or whether any arrests have been made.