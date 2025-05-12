12 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station

At least 12 people have been injured, some of them critically, after a woman went on a stabbing rampage at a train station in Hamburg in northern Germany, according to local officials. The suspect is in custody.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Friday on platform 13/14 at Hamburg Central Station, where people were waiting for a train. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be at random.

A spokesman for the fire department confirmed that 12 people were injured, including three people who suffered life-threatening injuries and three people who suffered other serious injuries. The other six had minor injuries.

“There was a violent crime on the railway track and after the police secured the scene, emergency medical services were able to quickly begin their work,” the spokesman said.

Some of the injured were treated on a train but it was not immediately clear where they were stabbed.

A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. “Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing,” police said.