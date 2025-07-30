Breaking News
Major magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes off eastern Russia; tsunami alerts issued
A major magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Russia on Tuesday evening, prompting tsunami warnings for Russia and Japan, along with watches and advisories for Hawaii and parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
The earthquake occurred at 7:24 p.m. ET and was centered off the coast of Kamchatka Krai in far eastern Russia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas of Russia and Japan. “Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters… widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible,” the PTWC said.
A tsunami advisory—the second highest threat level on a scale of one to three—was issued for parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, from Samalga Pass to Attu. The advisory warns of the possibility of strong waves and dangerous currents.
In Hawaii, a tsunami watch has been issued. “Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the PTWC said.
Tsunami threat assessments are ongoing for other regions, including American Samoa and Guam.
This is a breaking news alert.
