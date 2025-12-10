US News
18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid catches fire on I-610 in Houston
An 18-wheeler reportedly carrying sulfuric acid caught fire on a major highway in Houston, prompting a hazmat response and significant traffic delays, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.
The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday on I-610 South Loop near the interchange with I-45, a major corridor that connects central Houston with suburbs to the south, according to the Houston Fire Department (HFD).
Fire crews arrived to find the trailer on fire and began assessing the tanker for potential hazardous-material risks. Houston police said no injuries have been reported.
The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said firefighters were working to control the fire and said that the truck was “reportedly carrying sulphuric acid.” No evacuation or shelter-in-place orders have been issued.
HFD said the tanker had not ruptured, and there were no immediate environmental concerns. “HFD HAZMAT is assessing,” the department said in a statement, asking the public to avoid the area because of heavy traffic.
NOW: Tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid catches fire on Houston’s Gulf Freeway — tank intact, no environmental risk, no shelter-in-place (HFD) pic.twitter.com/JZkwBgZfgI— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) December 10, 2025
