Jonathan Kaplan, director of The Accused and ER, dies at 77

Jonathan Kaplan, the filmmaker known for directing The Accused and helping shape the landmark medical drama ER, has died at the age of 77.

Kaplan passed away Friday at his Los Angeles home after a battle with liver cancer, his daughter Molly Kaplan confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a loving, supportive father,” she said.

Born into a show business family, his mother was actress Frances Heflin and his father was composer Sol Kaplan, Jonathan Kaplan began his directing career in the early 1970s. He worked across genres, directing films such as Over the Edge (1979), a cult classic about suburban youth rebellion, and Heart Like a Wheel (1983), a biopic about drag racing pioneer Shirley Muldowney.

He gained widespread recognition in 1988 with The Accused, a courtroom drama that earned Jodie Foster her first Academy Award for Best Actress. The film was lauded for its unflinching portrayal of sexual assault and its handling of difficult subject matter.

Kaplan also left a lasting mark on television. He directed dozens of episodes of ER, earning multiple Emmy nominations as both a director and producer on the long-running medical drama.

Known for his collaborative approach and focus on character-driven storytelling, Kaplan was respected by colleagues for his ability to draw powerful performances from actors and for his commitment to socially conscious narratives.

He is survived by his daughter Molly and leaves behind a legacy of influential work in both film and television.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked,” said actor Harry Northup. “I love Jonathan. He was a great film director.”