U.S. revokes visas of 50 Mexican officials amid cartel crackdown – Reuters

The United States has revoked the visas of at least 50 Mexican politicians and government officials as part of the Trump administration’s expanded campaign against drug cartels and their suspected political allies, according to a Reuters exclusive.

Two Mexican officials told Reuters that the cancellations are far more extensive than previously known, affecting members of multiple political parties, including the ruling Morena party. The sources, who spoke anonymously, said more than 50 Morena politicians and dozens of officials from opposition parties have lost their visas.

Only a few of those affected have publicly confirmed the revocations. Among them is Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila, who has denied any links to organized crime.

In a statement to Reuters, a senior U.S. State Department official said that “visas, including those held by foreign officials, may be revoked at any time” for activities deemed contrary to U.S. national interests. Such actions can include corruption, drug trafficking, aiding illegal immigration, or other offenses.

The move comes amid a wave of visa enforcement actions by Washington targeting Mexican figures accused of ties to organized crime or drug glorification.

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying his visa and alleged links to the Sinaloa Cartel. He was later deported to Mexico, where he was briefly detained before being released.

Other high-profile Mexican artists and musicians have also had their U.S. visas revoked or suspended, including Julión Álvarez, Grupo Firme, Natanael Cano, Santa Fe Klan, Tito Double P, and Luis R. Conriquez. Several of these cases are tied to lyrical content or performances perceived by U.S. authorities as promoting cartel culture.

The visa revocations come as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against organized crime, declaring several major Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.