World
U.S. says 14 killed in three strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the Pacific
Four suspected drug-trafficking vessels were destroyed in U.S. military strikes in the Eastern Pacific, killing 14 people and leaving one survivor, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
The attacks took place Monday under the direction of President Donald Trump and consisted of three separate operations targeting four vessels that U.S. intelligence had linked to designated terrorist organizations, Hegseth said.
All operations occurred in international waters, and no U.S. forces were harmed, Hegseth added. The location of the strikes and the origin of the vessels were not disclosed.
The U.S. Southern Command initiated search-and-rescue procedures for the lone survivor, with Mexican authorities later assuming responsibility.
Mexico’s navy said Tuesday it had launched a search-and-rescue mission more than 400 miles southwest of Acapulco after receiving a request from the U.S. Coast Guard. The operation involves an ocean patrol ship and a maritime surveillance aircraft.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the strikes, calling them a “war crime.” In a post on social media, Petro wrote that Colombia recently seized seven tons of cocaine in Europe “and did not kill anyone.”
At least 57 people have been killed in 14 confirmed U.S. operations against suspected narcotics vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September. Trump has described the campaign as part of an expanded effort to target narcoterrorist networks and said future missions could move from sea to land.
