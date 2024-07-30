Arkansas Amber Alert: Autumn Lyon missing after meeting up with older man

An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Autumn Lyon from Mineral Springs after she went missing with a 30-year-old man she met online, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Autumn was last seen on Wednesday and reported missing on Saturday, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Monday night. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Adrian Garces, a 30-year-old man from Weslaco, Texas. He’s believed to have taken the girl in a gray Ford F150 pick-up truck with Texas license plate TTK1766.

The Mineral Springs Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Garces.

Article continues below the player

Garces is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt and jeans.

Autumn is described as a 16-year-old white female with long brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She previously had blonde hair (as seen in the photo) but she currently has brown hair in a pony tail.

Autumn was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, black leggings and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Autumn, Garces or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Mineral Springs Police Department at (870) 845-2626 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.