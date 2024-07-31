Georgia Amber Alert: Reya Clark abducted near Atlanta

A Georgia Amber Alert (also known as a Levi’s Call) has been issued for 2-month-old Reya Clark, who was allegedly abducted in the Atlanta area, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, Reya was abducted at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Atlanta area. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Randy Clark, who’s described as a 22-year-old black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. The nature of his relationship to Reya was not immediately disclosed. It’s unknown how he’s traveling.

Reya is described as a 2-month-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 15 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Anyone who sees Reya or Randy is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

