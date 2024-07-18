Kansas Amber Alert: Jaxon Halley abducted in Kansas City

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kansas and Missouri after 2-year-old Jaxon Halley was forcibly abducted in the Kansas City area, local officials say. The suspect’s last known location was on the Missouri side.

The incident began at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Jaxon and his mother were forcibly taken at gunpoint during a domestic incident at their home in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the amber alert.

“The child and the mother were driven into Missouri where the mother escaped from the suspect at around 3:28 pm,” police said. “However, the suspect kept Jaxon Halley and left in a unknown direction.”

The suspect, 39-year-old Darryl Livingston Jr., is accused of threatening to kill both the woman and her child, which is why law enforcement believes Jaxon is in imminent danger.

Article continues below the player

Livingston is described as a 39-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored pink, purple and white basketball jersey with black jean shorts.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a silver 2016 KIA Forte with license plate 018JA6, although it may also be displaying a temporary tag from Missouri.

Anyone who sees Jaxon, Livingston or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.