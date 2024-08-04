Entertainment
4 suspects arrested in killing of ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor
Police in Los Angeles have arrested four suspects in the murder of former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot and killed earlier this year when he caught suspected gang members trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter.
A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department said homicide detectives executed search warrants at several locations throughout the city on early Thursday morning, resulting in four people being arrested.
Three of the suspects – 18-year-old Robert Barceleau, 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez and 18-year-old Sergio Estrada – were arrested on a warrant for murder. The fourth suspect, 22-year-old Frank Olano, was arrested for being an accessory.
The murder happened just before 3:30 a.m. on May 25 when Wactor ended his shift as a bartender at a local bar and walked to his vehicle. When he got there, he was confronted by three people who had Wactor’s vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.
Without provocation, Wactor was shot and killed by one of the suspects, according to witness statements.
The investigation focused on Florencia 13 gang members tied to a series of thefts, according to the Los Angeles Times. Homicide detectives used video and witness interviews to identify the three suspects, one of whom has distinctive facial tattoos.
Wactor, who was born in Charlotte, South Carolina, portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC series ‘General Hospital’ from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in other films and TV series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” and “Westworld.”
Johnny Wactor, best known as Brando Corbin in 'General Hospital,' has been shot and killed in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/2iAhsJodXd— BNO News (@BNONews) May 26, 2024
