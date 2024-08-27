New York Amber Alert: Akelise Johnson abducted in Rochester

A New York state Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Akelise Johnson after he was allegedly abducted in Rochester, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday when Akelise was allegedly taken in the area of 189 N. Water Street in Rochester, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances were not released.

The suspect has been identified as Celeta Johnson, a 35-year-old black woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark wig in bob hairstyle, a white t-shirt, and long dark pants. She has a gold chain piercing running from her ear to nose.

The nature of Celeta’s relationship to Akelise was not immediately specified in the amber alert. She was last seen walking on foot on N. Water Street, possibly heading for Trust Street.

Article continues below the player

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the amber alert said.

Akelise is described as a 7-year-old black, bald male with brown eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, colorful shorts and white-colored square glasses.

Anyone who sees Akelise or Celeta is urged to call 911 immediately, or call New York State Police at 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.