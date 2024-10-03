US News
3 killed in medical helicopter crash in Owenton, Kentucky
A medical helicopter has crashed in northern Kentucky, killing all three people on board and causing power outages in the surrounding area, local officials say. It was not immediately clear whether a patient was one of the victims.
The incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Monday when the aircraft, a Bell 206 helicopter, went down near Owenton, a small city in Owen County, about 50 miles northeast of Louisville.
Three people were on board the aircraft, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The county coroner confirmed that multiple people were killed and there were no reports of survivors.
The aircraft was owned by Air Evac Lifeteam, which operates air ambulance services across 18 U.S. states, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The accident aircraft was called Lifeteam 133 and was based in Williamstown.
Several witnesses who were eating dinner at Amigo, a nearby restaurant, told local media that the helicopter crashed and caught fire after hitting a tower, according to WXIX-TV.
The crash also caused a power outage in parts of Owen County, according to the Owen Electric Cooperative. Crewmen quickly responded to the scene and power was restored in less than an hour.
There was no official word on the possible cause of Monday’s crash. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation.
Owner of Amigo Owenton. tells me they heard a loud explosion and then saw flames and smoke. He said diners were on the patio when the chopper crashed behind them. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/l8Np3oLDi4— Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) October 8, 2024
