5 killed in shooting at Fall City, Washington home, teenager arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after five people were shot and killed at a home in Fall City in Washington state, according to local officials. A sixth victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Monday when deputies received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance with gunfire at a home on Lake Alice Road in Fall City, a small community east of Seattle.

Officers arriving at the scene encountered a “chaotic scene” and a 15-year-old boy was immediately taken into custody without incident, according to King County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Mellis, who spoke at a press conference.

When officers entered the home, they discovered five bodies, including three children and two adults. The sixth victim, a female juvenile, received first aid from a neighbor before being taken to hospital for treatment.

“It appears they were all members of the same family, but the specific relationship is still part of the investigation,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brandyn Hull said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The 15-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention facility. He’s expected to have his first court appearance on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“As this remains an active investigation it is unknown at this point what led to this incident,” Hull said. “The Washington State Patrol is helping with forensics; the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is taking the lead on this.”