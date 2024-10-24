Man arrested after attacking crew member on New Zealand-bound flight

An Air New Zealand plane flying from Australia to New Zealand was forced to divert to Melbourne after one of the passengers became disruptive and assaulted a crew member, officials say. The suspect was arrested upon landing.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning after Air New Zealand Flight 176 had taken off from Perth Airport for a flight to Auckland, which usually takes around 6.5 hours.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said one of the passengers, who was later identified as 23-year-old Swalyn Malaice Jackson Barton-Cookes, was reportedly intoxicated and disruptive.

“Flight crew alleged the man, 23, refused to comply with their requests and allegedly assaulted a crew member, causing the worker a slight injury,” police said in a press release.

Article continues below the player

The plane was diverted to Melbourne Airport, where AFP officers were able to board the aircraft and remove Barton-Cookes, who was restrained in the back of the plane.

The man was charged with one count of assaulting crew affecting the performance of their duty, contrary to section 21 of the Crimes (Aviation) Act 1991 (Cth), which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Any violence or anti-social behaviour in a confined space in the air would be distressing for other passengers and crew. At the very least, in this alleged incident it disrupted everyone’s travel plans,” AFP Detective Superintendent Stephen Cook said.

Cook added: “Anti-social behaviour during a flight can pose a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft that is taken seriously by airlines and the AFP.”