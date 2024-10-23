New Mexico Amber Alert: Kaelani Gonzales abducted in Albuquerque

A New Mexico Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Kaelani Gonzales from Albuquerque after she was allegedly abducted by her grandmother, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kaelani was last seen leaving Kirtland Elementary School at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as the child’s grandmother, Marianne Gernand. She’s described as a 53-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Gernand is believed to have taken the child in a black SUV with no license plates.

“New Mexico State Police has reason to believe this child is in danger,” police said in the amber alert.

Anyone who sees Kaelani or Gernand is urged to call 911 immediately, or call state police at 505-841-9256 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.