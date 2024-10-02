‘Roots’ and ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos dead at 84

John Amos, the Emmy-nominated actor who starred in ‘Roots,’ ‘Good Times’, ‘Coming to America’, and many other films and series, has died in California, his family announced on Tuesday. He was 84 years old.

Amos died on August 21 but his death was not publicly announced until Tuesday, when his son released a written statement. The actor’s representative said he died in Los Angeles of natural causes.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Kelly Christopher Amos said in the statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Kelly added: “My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in ‘Suits LA’ playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, ‘America’s Dad.’ He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Amos was well-known for his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries ‘Roots,’ which was set during and after the era of enslavement in the U.S. He also portrayed James Evans Sr. on the CBS TV series ‘Good Times’ in the mid-1970s.

In later years, Amos portrayed Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on ‘The West Wing’, Seth in the 1982 film ‘The Beastmaster,’ and Cleo McDowell in the 1988 film ‘Coming to America’ and its 2021 sequel. He also appeared as Major Grant in the 1990 film ‘Die Hard 2.’