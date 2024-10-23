Suspect arrested in shootings at Democratic Party campaign office in Arizona

A suspect has been arrested in connection with three shootings targeting the Democratic Party campaign office near Phoenix in Arizona, according to local officials. The suspect is also linked to incidents involving political signs and white powder.

A brief statement from the Tempe Police Department confirmed that a suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shootings, in which no one was injured. The suspect’s name and additional information will be released on Wednesday.

The arrest came just hours after the suspect was detained for putting up political signs with suspicious bags of white powder in Ahwatukee, a neighborhood in south Phoenix. The signs were also lined with razor blades.

The signs read “Never Harris,” “Dems Lie,” and “Dems Kill Jews.”

One of the signs put up by the suspect (Credit: KTVK)

The series of incidents began just after midnight on September 16 when someone fired at the Democratic National Committee’s campaign office, which is located in the 1400 block of W Southern Avenue in Tempe.

The second incident happened a week later, on the morning of September 23, when the campaign office in Tempe was once again fired at. Footage from the scene showed at least 2 bullet holes in a door.

The third incident happened just after midnight on October 6, when the campaign office was once again hit by gunfire. No one was injured in any of the incidents. A $1,000 reward was issued for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.