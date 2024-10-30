World
U.S. hits ISIS training camps in Syria, killing up to 35
The U.S. has carried out a series of airstrikes against Islamic State group (ISIS) camps in the Syrian desert, killing up to 35 members of the jihadist group, according to the U.S. military.
The airstrikes were carried out on Monday night, targeting multiple locations in the Syrian desert where ISIS is known to have camps for its fighters. Multiple senior ISIS leaders may also have been present.
“U.S. Central Command forces conducted a series of strikes against several known ISIS camps in Syria, in the early evening of Oct. 28, resulting in up to 35 ISIS operatives killed,” the military said in a statement on Wednesday.
The U.S. military said there were no indications of civilian casualties.
“The airstrikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians, as well as U.S., allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” the statement said, adding that it will continue to “aggressively degrade” ISIS.
ISIS, also known as Daesh, occupied roughly one-third of Syria and Iraq at its peak in late 2014, setting off a major humanitarian crisis. ISIS carried out or inspired numerous terrorist attacks around the world, killing thousands of people, but its so-called caliphate has all but disappeared. It now controls only small pockets of land.
