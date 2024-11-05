Chicago police officer among 2 killed during traffic stop, 2nd officer injured

A police officer was shot and killed Monday night while conducting a traffic stop on Chicago’s South Side, according to local officials. Another occupant of the vehicle was also killed and a second police officer was run over by one of the suspects.

The incident happened at 8:05 p.m. when 6th (Gresham) District officers conducted a stop on a vehicle occupied by 3 people in the 8000 block of S. Ingleside on Chicago’s South Side, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

“One of the occupants discharged a firearm towards officers, striking one officer and one occupant of the vehicle,” police said in the statement. “At least one officer discharged his weapon. The offender attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, at which time he struck an officer.”

The suspect then fled on foot from the scene and was taken into custody a short time later, in the 8000 block of S. Maryland. A second suspect was taken into custody at the initial scene and 2 firearms were recovered.

“The officer struck by gunfire sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said. “The occupant of the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced at a nearby hospital. The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital for medical attention and is in fair condition.”

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known but the the Investigative Response Team is investigating what happened. The gunshots fired by police are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. As is standard procedure, officers involved are placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days.

The name of the fallen officer was not immediately released.