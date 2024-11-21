John Prescott, former UK Deputy Prime Minister, dies at 86

John Prescott, who served as the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, has died at the age of 86, according to a statement from his family.

Prescott died on Wednesday after a battle with Alzheimer’s, according to a statement released on Thursday by his wife Pauline, and sons, Johnathan and David.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86,” the family wrote. “He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.”

Prescott was a prominent figure in British politics, representing Kingston upon Hull East as a Labour MP for 40 years, from 1970 to 2010. He played a key role in Tony Blair’s government after Labour’s victory in 1997, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for the Environment, Transport, and the Regions until 2001, and then as First Secretary of State until his resignation in 2007.

“John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister,” said the statement.

Prescott retired from Parliament in 2010 and was appointed a life peer, taking a seat in the House of Lords until 2024. In 2019, he suffered a stroke, and subsequently developed Alzheimer’s disease.

His family expressed gratitude to NHS doctors, nurses, and care home staff who supported him in his final years. “In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.“