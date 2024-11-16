Karoline Leavitt named as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as his choice for White House Press Secretary, making her the youngest person to hold the position in U.S. history.

Leavitt, who is 27, served as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She also served as an assistant press secretary during the final year of Trump’s first term in the White House.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement on Friday.

Trump added: “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt, who was born in New Hampshire, also served as communications director for U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik after leaving the White House in 2021. The next year, she ran for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire and won the Republican primary, but lost the general election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.

The Trump administration takes office on January 20, 2025.