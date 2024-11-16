Politics
Karoline Leavitt named as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as his choice for White House Press Secretary, making her the youngest person to hold the position in U.S. history.
Leavitt, who is 27, served as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She also served as an assistant press secretary during the final year of Trump’s first term in the White House.
“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement on Friday.
Trump added: “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”
Leavitt, who was born in New Hampshire, also served as communications director for U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik after leaving the White House in 2021. The next year, she ran for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire and won the Republican primary, but lost the general election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.
The Trump administration takes office on January 20, 2025.
Karoline Leavitt named as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary
Baby red panda dies at Edinburgh Zoo after stress caused by fireworks
The Guardian quits Twitter/X due to racism and conspiracy theories
Cassidy Cornett: Young girl abducted in Stockbridge, Georgia
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
Canada reports first human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal3 days ago
Cassidy Cornett: Young girl abducted in Stockbridge, Georgia
-
Legal1 week ago
Ohio Amber Alert: Mackenzie Hall abducted in Columbus
-
Legal6 days ago
Gunmen open fire at bar in central Mexico, killing 10
-
World6 days ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Cuba
-
Politics5 days ago
Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm from New York paralyzed after horse riding accident
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Tony Todd, star of ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’, dead at 69
-
Politics5 days ago
Trump names former ICE director Tom Homan as border czar