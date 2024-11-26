Legal
L.A. Rams’ Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI
L.A. Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), according to TMZ citing law enforcement sources. Robinson was later released.
The incident occurred shortly after 5 AM when an officer noticed Robinson’s white Dodge sedan speeding at over 100 miles per hour on an L.A. freeway, according to TMZ. Upon conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed signs of impairment.
Robinson, who identified himself as a player for the L.A. Rams, refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and transported to a nearby station for processing. He was eventually released to a “responsible party”.
The incident took place just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the L.A. Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
L.A. Rams’ Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI
Shooting at Las Vegas Strip leaves one dead
Trump announces tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of first-day Executive Orders
Judge dismisses case against Trump in 2020 election probe
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
Child in California tests positive for H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Joshua Altheef: 7-year-old autistic boy missing in West Chester Twp., Ohio
-
World7 days ago
Diver killed in shark attack near New Zealand’s Chatham Island
-
World6 days ago
U.S. warns Russia may launch ‘significant air attack’ against Ukraine
-
Business1 week ago
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 19 million users amid post-election surge
-
World5 days ago
Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula
-
Politics7 days ago
Putin signs new doctrine lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons
-
Politics3 days ago
NATO chief Rutte meets Trump to discuss global security