L.A. Rams’ Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI

L.A. Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), according to TMZ citing law enforcement sources. Robinson was later released.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 AM when an officer noticed Robinson’s white Dodge sedan speeding at over 100 miles per hour on an L.A. freeway, according to TMZ. Upon conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed signs of impairment.

Robinson, who identified himself as a player for the L.A. Rams, refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and transported to a nearby station for processing. He was eventually released to a “responsible party”.

The incident took place just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the L.A. Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.