North Carolina Amber Alert: 2 girls missing from Haywood County

A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Alazay Rose and 3-year-old Kinley Stepp after they were reported missing in Haywood County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children were taken from 99 Ben Medford Drive in Waynesville, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

Alazay and Kinley are believed to be with Jacob Stepp, who is described as a 46-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on both shoulders.

Stepp is believed to have taken the children in a white 2016 Dodge Challenger with North Carolina license plate number KMC5951, which is believed to be fake. The vehicle also has black racing stripes.

They could be in the Cherokee Tribal area, according to police.

Anyone who sees Alazay, Kinley, Stepp or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 452-6600 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

