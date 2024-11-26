World
Plane crash in Costa Rica leaves 5 dead, one survivor in critical condition
A plane crash near Costa Rica’s capital has claimed the lives of five people and left one woman critically injured, officials reported. The aircraft went down in a mountainous area which hindered rescue efforts.
The Aero Caribe Air Charter plane was last seen on radar around 12:30 p.m., and rescue efforts began shortly after it was reported missing in the Cerro Piedra Blanca area, near the capital, according to the Costa Rican Red Cross.
Approximately 60 Red Cross rescue workers participated in the operation, but the rugged terrain and poor weather conditions delayed their arrival. Rescuers reached the crash site at 8:35 p.m., finding the victims either trapped in the wreckage or just outside it.
A 31-year-old woman was discovered alive but critically injured with multiple wounds. Initially, rescuers reported two survivors, but the Red Cross later clarified that only one remained alive. It is unclear if the second individual passed away before medical aid arrived.
The victims included the pilot, co-pilot, and four passengers, all of whom have been identified, including the survivor, according to La Nación. Efforts to recover the bodies of the deceased are ongoing.
