Russia supplied anti-aircraft missiles to North Korea

Russia has supplied North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles and air-defense equipment, according to a high-ranking South Korean official. This assistance follows North Korea’s decision to send troops to support Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

The director of South Korea’s Office of National Security, Shin Won-sik, addressed questions on Friday about the price North Korea paid for sending troops to assist Russia, according to Yonhap.

“Russia is believed to have provided equipment and anti-air missiles to strengthen Pyongyang’s vulnerable air defense system,” said Won-sik during a televised broadcast.

Shin Won-sik stated that since North Korea’s failed military reconnaissance satellite launch on May 27, Russia has provided various forms of support, including satellite-related technologies, as well as possibly economic aid.

Approximately 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, according to a South Korean lawmaker citing intelligence sources. The region saw a military offensive by Ukrainian forces in a tit-for-tat response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Some of the North Korean troops have already participated in battles on the front lines and have also supplied weapons to Russia, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, the lawmaker said.

Speaking before the European Parliament on the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited reports that North Korea could eventually deploy up to 100,000 troops to assist Russian forces and urged European nations to intensify their military aid to Ukraine.