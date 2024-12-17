World
17 require medical attention after SWISS flight fills with smoke
A SWISS Airlines airplane made an emergency landing after experiencing smoke in the cabin, according to the airliner. At least 17 passengers and crew members required medical attention.
SWISS flight LX1885, traveling from Bucharest to Zurich, made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, due to smoke, the airline stated early Tuesday. The plane was carrying 79 passengers and crew members.
“All 74 passengers and 5 crew members have been evacuated, with 17 requiring medical attention,” said the statement. At least one crew member was airlifted to a hospital, according to AviationSource News.
The aircraft, an Airbus A220-300 with registration HB-JCD, reportedly experienced engine trouble and smoke in both the cockpit and cabin, AviationSource News reported.
