4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings
Four people, including the suspect, are dead following shootings at two related incidents in South Carolina, according to officials and local media. The suspect was armed with an assault rifle and was wearing a helmet and body armor.
The first shooting occurred on Friday at approximately 4:41 p.m. on the 9600 block of Patriots Boulevard at the Abberly Crossing Apartment complex in North Charleston, according to WCSC, citing North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs. The suspect was leaving a residence when he physically assaulted an individual and fatally shot three people before fleeing the scene.
The suspect was armed with an AR-15-style weapon, according to The Post and Courier. WCSC also reported that he was wearing a helmet and body armor.
Witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which allowed officers to identify and locate the gunman at a second location.
The suspect emerged from the residence holding a 5-year-old child and confronted officers who were at gunpoint. He placed the child down before shooting himself.
No motive has been disclosed at this time, but Police Chief Ron Camacho told WCSC that the suspect was related to the three deceased victims. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.
