World
WATCH LIVE: New Year celebrations around the world
Refresh this page throughout the day as live feeds become available. Or follow us on Twitter/X to get notified.
Schedule of major events
All times in ET (New York)
- 5 am: Kiribati’s Christmas Island is the first place in the world to welcome the new year. (No live feed)
- 6 am: New Zealand. Fireworks display at the Sky Tower in Auckland.
- 8 am: Sydney welcomes the new year with one of the biggest firework displays in the world.
- 10 am: Tokyo, Seoul, and Pyongyang. Events in Seoul have been canceled due to national mourning after Sunday’s plane crash. Click here for a live feed from North Korea.
- 11 am: Hong Kong will usher in the new year with a 12-minute firework musical over Victoria Harbour. This year’s theme is “The Symphony of Happiness.” Meanwhile, Taiwan will ring in the new year with a fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.
- 3 pm: Dubai. A firework, light and laser show will take place at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
- 4 pm: Russia. Putin will deliver his New Year’s address shortly before midnight, followed by a firework display in Moscow. Click here for a live feed from Russia.
- 6 pm: Large parts of Europe will welcome the new year, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.
- 7 pm: A spectacular fireworks display on the River Thames in London as Big Ben strikes midnight.
- 12 am: Watch the ball drop on Times Square as New York City rings in the new year.
- 1 am: A fireworks and LED light show at the Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas.
- 7 am: Baker Island and Howland Island are the last places in the world to enter the new year. Both are uninhabited (no live feed)
