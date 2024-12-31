Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: New Year celebrations around the world

Schedule of major events

All times in ET (New York)

  • 5 am: Kiribati’s Christmas Island is the first place in the world to welcome the new year. (No live feed)
  • 6 am: New Zealand. Fireworks display at the Sky Tower in Auckland.
  • 8 am: Sydney welcomes the new year with one of the biggest firework displays in the world.
  • 10 am: Tokyo, Seoul, and Pyongyang. Events in Seoul have been canceled due to national mourning after Sunday’s plane crash. Click here for a live feed from North Korea.
  • 11 am: Hong Kong will usher in the new year with a 12-minute firework musical over Victoria Harbour. This year’s theme is “The Symphony of Happiness.” Meanwhile, Taiwan will ring in the new year with a fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.
  • 3 pm: Dubai. A firework, light and laser show will take place at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
  • 4 pm: Russia. Putin will deliver his New Year’s address shortly before midnight, followed by a firework display in Moscow. Click here for a live feed from Russia.
  • 6 pm: Large parts of Europe will welcome the new year, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.
  • 7 pm: A spectacular fireworks display on the River Thames in London as Big Ben strikes midnight.
  • 12 am: Watch the ball drop on Times Square as New York City rings in the new year.
  • 1 am: A fireworks and LED light show at the Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas.
  • 7 am: Baker Island and Howland Island are the last places in the world to enter the new year. Both are uninhabited (no live feed)
